EMSA issues second Medical Heat Alert of the season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures spike this week, EMSA has issued a second heat alert for the Oklahoma City metro.

On Wednesday, EMSA issued its second Medical Heat Alert of the season.

By 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officials say paramedics responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City area.

Authorities say they are recommending that people take precautions when heading outside.

Heat safety tips:

Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

The heat alert will remain in effect until the temperatures and heat-related call volume decreases significantly.