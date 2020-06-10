EMSA lifts Heat Alert after temps drop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thanks to a big drop in temperatures, EMSA paramedics have lifted the Heat Alert.

EMSA paramedics issued the first Heat Alert of the year on June 8.

A Heat Alert is issued when five or more people call 911 specifically naming “heat” as the cause of their emergency.

On Sunday, paramedics responded to six heat-related emergency calls in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Milder temperatures prompted EMSA officials to lift the Heat Alert on Wednesday due to a drop in temperatures and no heat calls on Tuesday.