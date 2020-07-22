EMSA lifts ‘Heat Alert’ following 100+ heat-related calls for several weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three weeks after EMSA officials issued the second Heat Alert of the summer, the alert is being lifted thanks to cooler temperatures.

EMSA issued a Heat Alert on June 30 after paramedics treated five people for heat-related illnesses.

Since the Heat Alert went into effect, paramedics have responded to 103 heat-related 911 calls.

EMSA lifted the Heat Alert on Wednesday after only one person called 911 on Tuesday, saying the heat made them sick.

Authorities say residents should take precautions before going outdoors by following these tips:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Also, take plenty of breaks in the shade.

Do not drink alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space during the day.

Don’t limit your air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

Do not leave children alone in a car for any amount of time. Temperatures inside a car can increase to dangerously hot levels in minutes.

