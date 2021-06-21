EMSA lifts Medical Heat Alert as temperatures drop

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a cold front drops temperatures across Oklahoma, EMSA is lifting its Medical Heat Alert for the Oklahoma City area.

Since midnight on Wednesday, June 9, EMSA paramedics in the Oklahoma City metro responded to more than 100 heat-related emergency calls.

Officials say a slight decrease in temperatures resulted in fewer heat-related illness calls Sunday into Monday.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report