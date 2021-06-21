EMSA lifts Medical Heat Alert as temperatures drop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a cold front drops temperatures across Oklahoma, EMSA is lifting its Medical Heat Alert for the Oklahoma City area.

Since midnight on Wednesday, June 9, EMSA paramedics in the Oklahoma City metro responded to more than 100 heat-related emergency calls.

Officials say a slight decrease in temperatures resulted in fewer heat-related illness calls Sunday into Monday.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.