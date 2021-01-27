EMSA looking to virtual reality to help recruits prepare for the job

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA recruits are working to improve their critical thinking skills in emergency situations without ever having to leave the classroom.

This month, EMSA started testing new virtual reality equipment that allows recruits to experience a trauma scene in a classroom setting.

During the VR training, medics move and observe in a dedicated space similar to what they would encounter on scene of a critical medical emergency.

EMSA medic Julian Goana tests the VR equipment

The VR also utilizes changes in weather, noise level, and time of day to simulate real world conditions medics will encounter when working. The ambulances in the VR also match EMSA ambulances in layout and design adding an additional level of immersion.

Instructors can then debrief medics after the training, and can point out specific actions that can be changed.

Officials say the virtual reality training is currently being tested just with academy recruits. However, they plan to use it with all EMSA team members who care for patients.