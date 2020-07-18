EMSA maintains heat alert as more people suffer sickness from heat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency Medical Services Authority is maintaining its heat alert in Oklahoma, and is asking Oklahomans to do what they can to protect themselves from the heat.

“Be extra careful! Friday, seven people called 911 suffering sickening effects of the Oklahoma heat,” said Lara O’Leary, EMSA Public Information Officer.

EMSA has received six heat illness calls as of 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

EMSA issued the Heat Alert on June 30. Since then, 87 people have required medical attention because of heat illness, O’Leary said in a news release.

“Some of those patients so sick paramedics transported them to local hospitals,” O’Leary said.

EMSA paramedics recommend pre-hydrating before going outside. They also suggest drinking water throughout the day.

“Take frequent breaks in the shade and wear light colored clothing,” O’Leary said.

EMSA officials strongly warn against leaving a child or pet alone in a vehicle.

“DO NOT LEAVE A CHILD OR PET IN A CAR UNATTENDED. Heat inside a vehicle can rise to lethal temperatures in minutes,” O’Leary said.

Temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s over the next seven days, according to KFOR’s 4Warn forecast.

