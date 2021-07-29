EMSA maintains Medical Heat Alert after responding to several heat-related illness calls in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA is keeping a Medical Heat Alert in effect after responding to several heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City metro area on Thursday.

Paramedics responded to six suspected heat-related illness calls as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

EMSA officials ask that people take the following precautions when outside over the next several days:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA issues Medical Heat Alerts when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. The current alert was issued this past Friday.

The Heat Alert will remain active until the temperatures and heat-related call volume decrease significantly.

The 4 Warn Forecast for the next several days is as follows:

4 Warn Weather Forecast