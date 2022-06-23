OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) is continuing its Medical Heat Alert after responding to several heat-related illness calls in the metro area Thursday, including calls that required the patient to be taken to a hospital.

The ambulance service responded to nine suspected heat-related illness calls in the metro, as of 5:15 p.m., and transported five of those patients to a hospital, according to EMSA officials.

A Medical Heat Alert is issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

The alert remains in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related calls decrease significantly.

EMSA officials urge community members to take the following precautions when spending time outside during extreme heat:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 100s on Friday and Saturday.

