OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA’s Medical Heat Alert issued on June 22 has expired as the number of heat-related illness calls have dropped significantly.

According to EMSA, its Heat Alert is still in effect and will remain until temperatures or number of heat-related calls decrease.

Officials say EMSA will issue a Medical Heat Alert if paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in 24 hours.

“The heat is undefeated against those who are unprepared and don’t take it seriously,” Adam Paluka with EMSA said.

Heat Safety Tips:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before being out in the summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors

Take plenty of breaks in the shade

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public area with air conditioning during the day

Don’t limit your air conditioning use

Use the buddy system if working outdoors

Check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors

“We have a long summer ahead of us and it’s better to get in these habits right now,” Paluka added.