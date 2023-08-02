OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the number of heat-related illness calls EMSA responded to on Tuesday, the Medical Heat Alert will remain in place through Friday.

According to EMSA, medics responded to nine heat-related illness calls on Tuesday, August 1, seven of which were taken to nearby hospitals in Oklahoma City.

Due to the number of patients transported and more high temperatures being predicted, EMSA’s Medical Heat Alert will continue through Friday.

Heat Safety Tips:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before being out in the summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors

Take plenty of breaks in the shade

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public area with air conditioning during the day

Don’t limit your air conditioning use

Use the buddy system if working outdoors

Check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors

EMSA issues a heat alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.