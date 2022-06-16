OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA is keeping its Medical Heat Alert active in the Oklahoma City metro.

“Due to forecasted temperatures, we are leaving the EMSA Medical Heat Alert in place through at least Monday. We are still responding to a handful of heat-related calls each day,” personnel with the ambulance service said Thursday.

A Medical Heat Alert is issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

The alert remains in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related calls decrease significantly.

EMSA offers the following heat safety tips:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

