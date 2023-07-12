Tulsa, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa EMSA crew members got an interesting set of patients while on a house fire call.

EMSA officials say while medics Eric and Joey were on a house fire call in Tulsa, they learned the only occupants of the home were two cats.

EMSA medics Eric and Joey, Image courtesy EMSA OKLAHOMA

“Tulsa firefighters pulled the cats from the building and handed them over to our team. Our medics, still on standby at the fire, tended to the cats and brought them back from the brink of death,” said EMSA.

Officials confirm both cats are still enjoying their nine, or maybe eight, lives. EMSA officials say that this is something out of the ordinary for medics, and although the first priority is human patients, this was a unique situation showcasing the compassionate actions of EMSA medics.