EMSA offers tips to stay warm during frigid temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While Oklahoma prepares for some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades, EMSA paramedics are encouraging residents to take special precautions regarding the frigid temperatures.

EMSA says residents should make sure they are wearing proper clothing including multiple layers, hats, gloves, and sturdy shoes before going outside. Also, you will need to limit your time outdoors.

While inside your home, make sure that you are using your heating sources properly. If using a space heater, it needs to be away from flammable objects like curtains, blankets or bedding.

Never use outdoor grills, gas ovens, or propane heaters indoors because they can cause deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

The following tips will help people working/staying outside in the cold to stay warm:

When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.

Dress appropriately. Wear at least three layers of clothing: an outer layer to break the wind and allow some ventilation (like gortex or nylon); a middle layer of wool, down, or synthetic pile to absorb sweat and retain insulating properties when wet; and an inner layer of cotton or synthetic weave to allow ventilation and escape of perspiration.

Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.

Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered (up to 40% of your body heat can be lost when your head is exposed). Fingers and hands lose their dexterity at temperatures below 59°F. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.

Wear boots or shoes that protect against cold and dampness. Footwear needs be insulated and fit comfortably with several layers of socks.

Avoid wearing dirty or greasy clothing because they have poor insulating properties and will allow you to get cold faster than clean clothing.