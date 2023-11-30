OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s already starting to glow with holiday lights, however, decking the halls can come with safety concerns.

“It could go from fun to an emergency real quick,” said Holden Calhoun, an EMSA paramedic.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, nationally, about 5,300 people between the ages of 40 and 60 visit the ER each year for Christmas decoration-related injuries.

EMSA paramedic Holden Calhoun demonstrating holiday safety. Image KFOR.

Here at home, EMSA said it responds to dozens of ladder-related injuries during this time of year, which is more than usual.

“It ranges,” said Calhoun. “You have some with bumps and bruises to life threatening falls from a ladder. [Falls] can be very serious.”

Calhoun said to prevent this, don’t go any higher than halfway up and don’t reach over too far.

“The best practice is put them up in the spot where you’re at and then move over to the side and move the ladder physically and put them up there, move the ladder physically, put them up there,” said Calhoun.

Potential choking hazards. Image KFOR.

He added you’ll also want to be extra careful with what kind of toys you’re buying because they could be a choking hazard for young children.

“You want to avoid toys with removable parts, small pieces that can fit in the mouth,” said Calhoun. “We don’t want to ruin a holiday or experience any type of emergency on this holiday because we want it to be a special time with our families.”