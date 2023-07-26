OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA is promoting its new EMT program, EMSA Advantage, for those aspiring to be EMTs.

“It’s a very important job… It’s just instrumental in providing that first line of care,” said Michael Wilson, the EMSA Advantage Instructor. “We bring on people that are interested in becoming EMTs that are not currently certified. We hire them full time, benefits, paid all that, and we put them through a nine-week in-house school to prepare them for the National Registry Exam.”

The program is part of a partnership between EMSA and Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training.

While taking the course, students will be paid $12.75 an hour. At the end of the 9 weeks, they’ll take an EMT certification test.

“After they have successfully passed their NREMT exam, then we put them to our in-house academy,” said Wilson. “We talk about geography, the driving and layouts of our trucks and specifically our protocols that we use here at EMSA.”

During the academy, students will be making EMT pay which is just over $16 per hour. After completing that, they’ll go through four weeks of field training before becoming an official EMSA EMT.

“You’re already hired on, and we want to keep you here,” said Wilson.

The deal is, you’ll have to fulfill an 18-month contract after completing all of the training. However, Wilson says he hopes the new EMTs will stick around for much longer.

So far, about 60 students have gone through the program. Susan Hyder is currently in the EMSA academy.

“I was working in an emergency department before I came here,” said Hyder. “What attracted me to EMSA in particular was not only the culture, but the fact that you get paid to come to class.”

She says she highly recommends the EMSA Advantage program to any aspiring EMTs.

“You’re not having to pay for the course materials and everything,” said Hyder. “Then as long as you pass, you’re guaranteed a job.”

For more information and for a link to apply to the program, visit joinemsa.com.