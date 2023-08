EMSA is seeing a rise in heat-related illness among Oklahoma City metro area community members. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — EMSA has released another update stating that medics responded to five heat-related illnesses and transported four patients to hospitals in the Oklahoma City area on Wednesday, August 23.

EMSA medics have responded to 39 heat-related illness calls and transported 26 patients to area hospitals in total since Saturday.

The current EMSA Medical Heat Alert will remain in place through Sunday, August 27.