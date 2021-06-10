EMSA releases tips for staying safe in the summer heat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to climb across the state, officials are warning Oklahomans to be extremely careful in the summer heat.

On Wednesday, EMSA issued its first heat alert of the season, responding to nine heat-related emergencies.

Before going outdoors, you should always:

  • PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
  • No alcohol or caffeine. 
  • If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
  • Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. 
  • Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
  • Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA’s Heat Alert will remain in effect until the temperatures decrease significantly.

