OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have responded to dozens of heat-related illness calls in the last two weeks.

Since the EMSA Medical Heat Alert was issued on July 7, EMSA paramedics have responded to 59 heat-related calls.

Crews say 42 patients were transported to the hospital because of their symptoms.

The alert remains in effect for the Oklahoma City service area.

Paramedics also provided the following heat safety tips:

Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Also take plenty of breaks in the shade.

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space during the day

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running errands, yard work, or physical activity.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.