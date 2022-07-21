OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have responded to dozens of heat-related illness calls in the last two weeks.

Since the EMSA Medical Heat Alert was issued on July 7, EMSA paramedics have responded to 77 heat-related calls.

Crews say 54 patients were transported to the hospital because of their symptoms.

Due to the high temperatures and the call volume for heat-related illnesses, the EMSA Medical Heat Alert will remain in effect through at least Monday, July 25.

Paramedics also provided the following heat safety tips:

Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Also take plenty of breaks in the shade.

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space during the day

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running errands, yard work, or physical activity.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.