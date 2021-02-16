EMSA responds to cold exposure, carbon monoxide calls, receives influx of 9-1-1 calls

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) has been busy Tuesday, transporting metro residents to hospitals because of cold exposure and responding to carbon monoxide incidents.

An EMSA official said in a news release that ambulance crews responded to 11 cold exposure calls in the Oklahoma City area and transported seven cold exposure victims to hospitals as of 8 p.m.

EMSA crews also responded to four carbon monoxide incidents as of 4 p.m.

An ongoing winter storm that has brought massive amounts of snow and record-low temperatures is keeping ambulance crews busy.

EMSA personnel advise community members to keep warm and stay out of the cold.

“EMSA remains very concerned about cold exposure and hypothermia calls because of freezing temperatures – the lowest we have seen thus far. Residents who need to go outside for any amount of time for any reason, they should be dressed appropriately with proper footwear (tight fitting shoes with grip/traction),” the news release states.

EMSA’s 9-1-1 Communications Center received an influx of calls when power outages occurred Tuesday morning from people who rely on electrically-powered medical equipment and/or have refrigerated medications.

“Given weather conditions, today’s 911 call volume during the outages was not sustainable. With more outages possible this week, it’s important residents know what to do if they lose power,” the news release states.

At-home patients who use electrically-powered medical devices are advised to contact their medical provider about a power outage plan for those devices and refrigerated medicines before calling 9-1-1.

EMSA officials ask that Patients learn how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications and machines that are critical for sustaining life.

“Remember, these planned power outages are expected to last no more than two hours,” the news release states.

Patients experiencing a medical emergency are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

“EMSA will respond as quickly and safely as possible,” the news release states.