EMSA responds to over 75 heat-related emergencies in Oklahoma City metro area in 1-week period

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA paramedics have responded to more than 75 heat-related emergencies in the Oklahoma City metro area over the past week.

Paramedics went out on five heat-related emergency calls on Wednesday, and have been called to over 75 such emergencies since midnight Wednesday, June 9, according to an EMSA news release.

“EMSA is asking everyone to take precautions before going outdoors,” EMSA officials said. “With high temperatures and heat indexes forecasted for the coming days, we are reminding residents to take heat precautions now.”

The 4 Warn Weather Forecast shows that Oklahoma City will have temperatures in the mid and high 90s through Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the 80s and low 90s next week.

4 Warn Weather Forecast

The following are heat-related safety tips from EMSA:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Medical Heat Alerts are issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. EMSA’s current Medical Heat Alert is the service’s first of 2021.

The Heat Alert will continue until temperatures drop significantly.

