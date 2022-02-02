OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA has ambulances out in response to scores of accidents caused by increasing snowfall in the Oklahoma City metro area.

The ambulance service responded to 26 motor vehicle accidents as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a significant increase from the reported nine-accident average on a typical February weekday.

EMSA

There has been a substantial increase in accident calls on bridges and overpasses of major highways, with several being rollover crashes.

“EMSA encourages all residents to stay off the roadways for non-essential travel,” EMSA officials said. “If you must drive, give yourself extra time, limit distractions inside your vehicle, and stay alert for sudden deterioration in weather conditions.”

Heavy snow is expected in Central Oklahoma between 4-10 p.m. The 4 Warn Storm Team’s latest models show Central Oklahoma will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow.