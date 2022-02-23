OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA has responded to a dozen calls related to winter weather conditions.

Officials with the ambulance service say medics have responded to seven motor vehicle accidents, three cold exposure calls and two outdoor falls, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

EMSA personnel advise community members to wear shoes with grip and traction when walking outdoors during winter weather, saying sleet-covered surfaces can cause slips and falls.

File image of EMSA. Image from KFOR.

Officials also recommend community members do the following to stay warm while outside in the cold:

When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.

Dress appropriately. Wear at least three layers of clothing: an outer layer to break the wind and allow some ventilation (like gortex or nylon); a middle layer of wool, down, or synthetic pile to absorb sweat and retain insulating properties when wet; and an inner layer of cotton or synthetic weave to allow ventilation and escape of perspiration.

Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.

Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered (up to 40% of your body heat can be lost when your head is exposed). Fingers and hands lose their dexterity at temperatures below 59°F. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.

Wear boots or shoes that protect against cold and dampness. Footwear needs be insulated and fit comfortably with several layers of socks.

Avoid wearing dirty or greasy clothing because they have poor insulating properties and will allow you to get cold faster than clean clothing.