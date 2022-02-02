OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a winter storm starts to move into the state, EMSA paramedics are encouraging people to take precautions.

Officials say EMSA response times may be impacted by hazardous road conditions.

In the meantime, Oklahomans are encouraged to stay off local roadways unless travel is necessary.

If you are involved in an accident on icy or snowy roads, please make every attempt to move your vehicle to the shoulder so emergency vehicles aren’t impeded by abandoned vehicles.

Paramedics say their most frequent call during 2021’s winter weather event was slips and falls, so residents are being told to wear shoes with grip and traction if walking outdoors.

The following tips will help people working/staying outside in the cold to stay warm:

When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.

Dress appropriately. Wear at least three layers of clothing: an outer layer to break the wind and allow some ventilation (like gortex or nylon); a middle layer of wool, down, or synthetic pile to absorb sweat and retain insulating properties when wet; and an inner layer of cotton or synthetic weave to allow ventilation and escape of perspiration.

Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.

Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered (up to 40% of your body heat can be lost when your head is exposed). Fingers and hands lose their dexterity at temperatures below 59°F. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.

Wear boots or shoes that protect against cold and dampness. Footwear needs be insulated and fit comfortably with several layers of socks.

Avoid wearing dirty or greasy clothing because they have poor insulating properties and will allow you to get cold faster than clean clothing.