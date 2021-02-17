EMSA transports 5 in Oklahoma City for cold exposure, officials urge residents to avoid frigid conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ambulance crews transported numerous patients to hospitals in Oklahoma City to be treated for exposure to extremely cold temperatures.

Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) received nine cold exposure calls as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, and transported five of those individuals to a hospital for treatment, according to an EMSA news release.

A homeless man in his 50s was reported on Wednesday to have died from exposure to freezing temperatures. His death is the first death in the area related to frigid conditions caused by the winter storm.

EMSA responded to only one carbon monoxide incident of 8 p.m.

The brunt of the winter storm has moved out of the area, but dangerous, frigid temperatures remain.

Officials with the ambulance service advise local residents to avoid exposure to the cold and dress warmly.

“EMSA remains very concerned about cold exposure and hypothermia calls because of freezing temperatures and recent snowfall. Residents who need to go outside for any amount of time for any reason, they should be dressed appropriately with proper footwear (tight fitting shoes with grip/traction),” the news release states.

Temperatures will begin to steadily rise this weekend, according to the following 4Warn Forecast:

