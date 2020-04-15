EMSA unveils ambulance to honor victims, survivors of Oklahoma City bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the state prepares for the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Alfred P Murrah Federal Building, EMSA officials have unveiled a new ambulance designed to honor the victims and survivors of the terrorist attack.

The ambulance’s color scheme is inspired by the 9:01 and 9:03 Memorial gates. Those timestamps are marked on the front and back of the ambulance.

Also, organizers say the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum Survivor Tree logo is within the EMSA logo that stretches along both sides of the ambulance, symbolizing that the bombing and Memorial will always be a part of EMSA.

“The Oklahoma City Memorial ambulance is a symbol of EMSA’s commitment to the Oklahoma City community, which we have served since 1990. During these challenging times, we hope the ambulance can remind people of the hope, resilience, and strength of not just Oklahoma City, but our entire state,” EMSA President and CEO Jim Winham said.