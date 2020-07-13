EMSA urging caution as ‘Heat Alert’ remains in effect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA officials are reminding residents to take precautions regarding the heat as a ‘Heat Alert’ continues for the metro.

EMSA issued a Heat Alert on June 30 after paramedics treated five people for heat-related illnesses.

Since the Heat Alert went into effect, paramedics have responded to 62 heat-related 911 calls.

Authorities are asking residents to take precautions before going outdoors, adding that the heat alert will remain in place until temperatures decrease significantly.

In the meantime, residents should follow these tips:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Also, take plenty of breaks in the shade.

Do not drink alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space during the day.

Don’t limit your air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

Do not leave children alone in a car for any amount of time. Temperatures inside a car can increase to dangerously hot levels in minutes.

This is the second heat alert of the summer.

