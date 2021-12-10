EMSA van stolen from Oklahoma City hospital found at mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after an EMSA van was stolen from a hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, the van was reported missing from Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

However, it didn’t take long for officers to find the stolen vehicle.

Oklahoma City police found it about 30 minutes later at Quail Springs Mall.

EMSA officials say they hope to review security camera footage to see exactly what happened. Fortunately, they say it doesn’t appear that the van was damaged.