OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — If you’ve stepped outside Friday, you know how brutal the cold is right now.

Unfortunately, it’s only going to get colder, reaching dangerous temperatures overnight and into the weekend.

“Spending 30 minutes in the cold weather. That’s enough time to have frostbite,” said Nemuel Gutierrez-Diaz, the district chief of EMSA. “You start seeing discoloration and you start feeling stiffness to your muscles that you can’t move.”

To combat the bitter chill, EMSA officials said your body will work overtime and shiver to keep you warm.

“As you’re burning more, more calories, you also get dehydrated quicker,” said Gutierrez-Diaz. “That vapor coming out of your mouth, that’s actually water from your body.”

If your body temperature drops five-degrees, hypothermia could set in. That’s when your body loses heat faster than you can produce it.

“They start acting drowsy, kind of sleepy, kind of uncoordinated when they start to walk,” said Gutierrez-Diaz. “When you’re having these symptoms, you’re not going to recognize. And so somebody else might see it.”

To prevent this, officials want you to bundle up. Even if you are going outside for a few minutes, dress in at least two layers of clothing.

If you don’t have to leave the house, don’t. If you must leave the house, make sure to check your tire pressure.

“Low tire pressure can also heat up the tires as you driving along and you can have a flat,” said Nemuel Gutierrez-Diaz.

Also, pack an easy-to-reach emergency kit.

“Snacks, extra sweaters, some hats, some gloves, a blanket and, of course, phone, phone charger, extra batteries,” said Nemuel Gutierrez-Diaz. “Water, extra blanket and of course jumper cables.”

Remember, a simple drive could result in you being stranded.