OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The brutal heat continues across the state and EMSA is warning Oklahomans to take precautions.

EMSA issued its third Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on July 6 and it was to remain in effect through Monday, July 11.

Now, officials say that Heat Alert will continue after paramedics responded to seven suspected heat-related illness calls before 4 p.m. Monday with four patients transported to the hospital.

EMSA strongly recommends everyone take heat precautions when spending time outside over the upcoming weekend into next week.

Paramedics also provided the following heat safety tips:

Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Also take plenty of breaks in the shade.

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space during the day

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running errands, yard work, or physical activity.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.