EMSA’s Medical Heat Alert remains in effect as temperatures intensify in Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA officials are continuing a Medical Heat Alert that went into effect last week, after responding to several heat-related illness calls in the Oklahoma City metro area on Saturday.

Paramedics responded to six suspected heat-related illness calls as of 4 p.m. Saturday, and over 55 heat-related illness calls in the past nine days.

EMSA officials ask that people take the following precautions when outside over the next several days:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA issues Medical Heat Alerts when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. The current alert was issued Friday, July 23.

The Heat Alert will stay active until temperatures and the heat-related call volume decrease significantly.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a high of 87 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday and Monday.

The 4 Warn Forecast for the next several days is as follows:

4 Warn Weather Forecast