OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A daddy daughter dance with a touch of enchantment will be held in Scissortail Park’s Sky Rink in April.

Three dances will be put on in the Sky Rink on April 9. The first session will be from 2:30-4 p.m., the second from 5-6:30 p.m. and the third from 7:30-9 p.m.

Each dance will have a fairy garden theme.

“This dance is the Parks Department’s most popular event of the year,” said Parks and Recreation Director Melinda McMillan-Miller. “We want fathers and daughters to make lasting memories and have the time of their lives.”

Community members can register for either of the three dances by logging onto okc.gov/parks or clicking on this link.

Registration costs $35 for each person and $10 for each additional daughter.

The dance will feature refreshments, a live DJ, photo booth, cotton candy, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.

A makeup day is scheduled for May 7 should inclement weather prevent the dance from happening April 9.