OKLAHOMA CITY — Nearly one month from today, voters will hit the polls to decide on a $900 million proposal to build a new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“In the last three or four weeks, we hit the pavement and we’ve asked organizations representing a broad segment of the community to support a new arena,” said Tyler Moore, campaign manager for Keep OKC Big League.

They have been ramping up the support and endorsements for a new arena in downtown Oklahoma City, totaling more than 40 so far.

“Hotel association, it’s restaurant associations, it’s nonprofits all across the city,” Moore said.

The growing list of endorsing organizations also includes chambers of commerce across the metro, business district organizations and more.

“Businesses contact us every day saying they want signs or window clings, things like that, so we’re excited about that as well,” Moore said.

While they are preparing for the best case scenario, it will be up to the voters on whether or not a new arena will be built.

“This is important to sustaining the growth that we’ve made here in Oklahoma City,” Moore said.

He adds that not only will this allow OKC to keep the Thunder in town, but it will offer a better option for bigger and better events in the future.

“This one (arena) was approved in ’93, built in not too many years later, and it was really designed for non-NBA things,” Moore said. “We want to get some bigger talent, we want to get some better shows, bigger productions.”

Election day is December 12 and the final day to register to vote is November 17.