ENDUI checkpoints, patrols planned for Independence Day weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with multiple agencies across the Sooner State to conduct sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility patrols over the 4th of July weekend.

A checkpoint is scheduled in Oklahoma County on Friday, July 2 from 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Another checkpoint is scheduled on July 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Norman.

“Law enforcement across Oklahoma will be out in force this Independence Day weekend making sure everyone is as safe as possible,” said OHP’s ENDUI team.

During the 2020 Independence Day holiday period, five people were killed on Oklahoma roadways. Of the five people killed, four of them were in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes.

OHP says people often ask why checkpoints are announced to the public and why they only last a few hours.

They say civilians think that by announcing the checkpoints, impaired drivers will make the choice to go around the area of the checkpoint to avoid detection, but the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the ENDUI Oklahoma campaign say by announcing the location and times of the checkpoints, a perception of risk is created.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

Officials say people who may routinely drive impaired, or who are doing so for the first time, may think twice about that decision if they know that extra enforcement is in the area which could save countless lives.

In 2019, 338 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes.

“None of these crashes were accidents; every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the smart choice not to drive while under the influence.” ENDUI Oklahoma

Officials also say before, during, and after each checkpoint, additional law enforcement personnel are out in force looking for impaired drivers. These officers, deputies, and troopers are in the areas around the checkpoint, and across the jurisdictions looking for impaired drivers.

Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance.