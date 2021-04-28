ENDUI patrols, checkpoints planned for Calf Fry weekend in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement officers are teaming up to conduct sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility patrols in Stillwater this weekend.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater Police Department, Oklahoma ABLE Commission, and the Oklahoma State University Police Department for the patrols later this week.

On Thursday evening, officials say they will conduct high-visibility patrols around Stillwater and Payne County.

Checkpoints are planned for Friday and Saturday nights, along with additional high-visibility patrols in the area.

The checkpoints will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Before, during, and after the checkpoints, additional law enforcement will be on patrol looking for impaired drivers.

The checkpoints coincide with the annual Calf Fry music event at Tumbleweed Dancehall & Concert Venue.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office have partnered with the venue to provide messages to remind people to get a safe ride home.