Energy emergency: Rolling power outages occurring across Oklahoma after level 3 alert reached

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials warned that rolling power outages could resume for much of Oklahoma as the grid operator struggles to keep up with demand and a second winter storm is on the horizon.

On Monday, Southwest Power Pool reported that their grid was on overload.

As a result, OG&E announced that about 20,000 Oklahomans had their power turned off to help restore electricity levels across the region.

Extreme winter weather raises infrastructure concerns for power supply companies across Oklahoma

After a few hours of the rolling blackouts, SPP announced that their reserves were restored.

“We could be in and out of this situation between now and Thursday,” COO of SPP Lanny Nickell said.

OG&E tells KFOR if it’s forced to start rolling blackouts again, there will be zero warning when your power could be cut.

Just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, SPP announced that it was declaring an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 effective immediately for its entire 14 state area, including Oklahoma.

“System-wide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of approximately 42 gigawatts due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas,” SPP posted on Facebook.

The group says that it will be working with utility companies to implement “controlled interruptions of electric service throughout the region.”

As a result of the announcement, OG&E said it has initiated temporary service interruptions in the following areas:

Oklahoma City

Muskogee

Tishomingo

Norman

Edmond

Pauls Valley

Enid

Woodward

Glenpool

Yukon

Ardmore

Kingston

Guthrie.

“Service interruptions are mandated by SPP in order to manage regional system load. The estimated duration of the service interruption is approximately two hours,” OG&E posted.

To conserve electricity, Oklahomans are encouraged to avoid using major household electric appliances and turn off non-essential electric items.

Businesses are asked to minimize the use of these items as much as possible too and consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production.

One thing everyone can do is turn your thermostat down to 68 degrees.

OG&E tells KFOR if you are on oxygen, someone in your home needs to call their customer service line if your power goes out. The number is 1-800-743-5000.