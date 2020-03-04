Energy FC, OKC National Memorial & Museum team up for 25th anniversary jersey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Energy FC and the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum have partnered to pay tribute to victims of the Oklahoma City bombing with a special kit.

The kit has been designed for 2020, which is also the same year as the 25th anniversary of the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. 168 people lost their lives that day.

“The events of the Oklahoma City Bombing, nearly 25 years ago, forever changed the lives of all Oklahomans,” said Jeff Kretchmar, Energy FC Chief Operating Officer. “The strength and love that followed that day inspired a nation and has shaped the direction of our city. When the opportunity came to help the Oklahoma City Memorial and Museum, Energy FC wanted to make sure that it was a tribute worthy of this occasion.”

The field player kit features a black shirt, black shorts, and black socks, with silver accents to commemorate the 25th anniversary. There is also a Survivor Tree on the nape of the neck.

Courtesy: Energy FC

Courtesy: Energy FC

March 3, 2020: The OKC Energy FC players and technical staff pose for head shots prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Courtesy: Energy FC

The goalkeeper jerseys feature the same silver anniversary details, but the prominent color of the shirt is coral.

Field player jerseys are available for pre-order here with 20% of the proceeds donated to the OKC Memorial and Museum. And, the player-worn match shirts will be auctioned off at the end of the season with proceeds going to the Memorial.

The team will wear these kits for the 2020 Home Opener this Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Taft Stadium.