Energy FC to suspend 2022 season due to Taft Stadium renovations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Soccer fans in Oklahoma City will have to wait a bit longer to watch Energy FC play in person.

Recently, Oklahoma City Public Schools told Energy FC that it was planning to upgrade the infrastructure at Taft Stadium.

As a result, crews will be removing and upgrading the artificial turf, adding modern LED lights, and replacing the athletic track.

Officials with the Energy say that they support the project and realized that construction would overlap the soccer season.

“After much deliberation, we have decided our best option is to temporarily suspend play for one season. While not ideal, this will afford us a unique opportunity to plan for the resumption of play in 2023 and beyond as we look forward to moving into a new facility in the future built multipurpose outdoor event venue which will accommodate Energy FC,” a statement by the team read.

Officials say they are now focused on preparing for the 2023 season.