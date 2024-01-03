OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Oklahomans seek to make affordability decisions in 2024, a announcement of energy and fuel relief for Oklahoma households is on the horizon!

Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond announced on Wednesday fuel cost reductions and a shift in interim utility rates will add up to savings in the new year for Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company (OGE) utility customers in Oklahoma.

According to AG Drummond, PSO residential customers will start seeing an average fuel-cost reduction of $15.53 per month on their January bill. Additionally, PSO residential customers will receive a refund of $2.81 per month from January through April 2024. The refund is part of an overall rate adjustment case negotiated by Attorney General Gentner Drummond in November.

“During a time when customers are dealing with the rising cost of living, I’m pleased Oklahomans will see this relief on their energy bills this year,” Drummond said.

Residential customers with OGE have begun seeing, on average, a 15-percent reduction to their monthly fuel bill, or a savings of about $21 per month.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office notes these fuel savings should remain steady this year as long as natural gas prices don’t fluctuate. The OGE cost reduction began in November 2023.