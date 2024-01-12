EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Arctic air is blasting Oklahoma and the next round is set to arrive this weekend.

This increases the need for energy.

Ahead of the dangerous Wind chill temperatures predicted, The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) is issuing a Conservative Operations Advisory on Friday for its customers.

SPP is issuing a Conservative Operations Advisory for its entire Balancing Authority effective 4:00 a.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 14 with an anticipated end of 9:00 p.m. CT Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Conservative Operations Advisories do not require the public to conserve energy, but are issued to raise awareness of potential threats to reliability among entities responsible for operating transmission and generation facilities. Individuals should contact their local utility for details specific to their area.

Conservative Operations is being declared due to high loads, VER forecast uncertainty, generation outage uncertainty, and severe cold temperatures.

Generation and transmission operators have been provided instructions on applicable procedures, including reporting any limitations, fuel shortages or concerns.

To mitigate risks to reliability associated with these factors, SPP may use greater unit commitment notification timeframes, including making commitments before standard day-ahead market procedures and/or committing resources in reliability status.

SPP will send additional information if necessary.

This is in addition to the two previously declared advisories, as follows:

SPP has issued a Weather Advisory for its entire Balancing Authority effective 12:00 a.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 13, until an anticipated end time of 6:00 p.m. CT Tuesday, Jan. 16.

SPP has issued a Resource Advisory for its entire Balancing Authority effective 5:00 a.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 14 until an anticipated end time of 12:00 a.m. CT Thursday, Jan. 18.

These advisories do not require the public to conserve energy.

The following chart shows the relative severity of Conservative Operations, Resource and Weather Advisories:

Image courtesy SPP