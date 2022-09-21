ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – This Enid centenarian started volunteering with INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center in her late 90s and hasn’t stopped since – even with her 102nd birthday fast approaching!

INTEGRIS officials say Ruby Wilson started volunteering her time and skills to the hospital in 2018.

In that time, Wilson has contributed nearly 2,500 hours and crocheted dozens of items for babies and cancer patients.

“We offer the afghans to all of our patients receiving treatment,” INTEGRIS oncology nurse, Sandy Gordon said. “The patients are always excited to receive the blankets, and it’s nice that we can offer them. It’s always a feel-good moment. They often comment about the beautiful colors and how warm and comforting it is to have the handmade blanket.”

Ruby resides at Golden Oaks Village in Enid and still lives independently with ‘her little red power chair’.

According to Wilson’s daughter-in-law, Sherry Wilson (another volunteer at Bass), Ruby finds great joy and pride in serving her community.

This special Oklahoman will celebrate her 102nd birthday later this month.

INTEGRIS officials say when Ruby is not busy crocheting, she enjoys playing cards and bingo with her friends and reading.

We are grateful for Ruby, Sherry and all of our incredible volunteers at INTEGRIS Health, and we wish Ruby a very happy birthday!

Learn more about volunteering at your local INTEGRIS on their website.