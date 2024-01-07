ENID, OKLA (KFOR) — Have you ever wanted a behind-the-scenes look at a police department or what officers go through for training to keep neighborhoods safe every day. In Enid, the Citizens Police Academy is giving locals a chance to see what being an officer is like. It’s a completely free 13-week program with the Enid Police Department.

“It’s pretty eye opening of what people’s conception is of what the police department does and what they’re able to do,” said Brian Moorehead, who graduated from the Enid Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Citizens Police Academy gives people a behind the scenes look at criminal investigations, crime scenes, DUI enforcement, traffic stops, and more.

“It was just amazing to see how long it takes, how critical one little piece of evidence, you know,” said Kathy Gregory, who graduated from the Enid Citizen’s Police Academy.

“They went over a lot of the different drugs and showed us what they look like and a lot of the homicide investigations that have been solved and you know, they showed us a lot of the behind-the-scenes part of it that the normal people don’t get to see,” said Moorehead.

The class isn’t just sitting at a desk learning about officer work.

Enid Police said those who enroll can ride along with officers, to see what a day in the life of an officer really looks like.

“I encourage my family and my friends to take the citizens academy because the knowledge that they’ll learn from that will help them in their personal day-to-day life,” said Gregory.

“I think the biggest thing is awareness. You know of what’s going on in our community, what’s going on with the police department. Everything from personnel issues of trying to find qualified officers, to what the officers are having to deal with on the streets right now,” said Moorehead.

If you live in Enid and want to apply for the Citizens Police Academy or learn more about the program, visit the police department’s website.