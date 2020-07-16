Enid City Council votes against mask mandate for residents, businesses

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENID, Okla. (Enid News & Eagle) – The City of Enid voted against a mask mandate during a meeting this week.

On Wednesday, the Enid City Council heard from health officials, the public, and medical officials to decide if a mask mandate would be put into place, the Enid News & Eagle reports.

As of Wednesday, 130 cases have been reported in Enid, with two deaths and 89 recoveries.

The state as a whole saw the highest, single-day spike since March, with 1,075 new cases in a 24-hour period.

Cities like Stillwater, Norman and Tulsa have implemented mask mandates for residents and businesses.

At the end of the meeting, the Enid City Council voted 6-2 against the mask mandate for residents and businesses.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter