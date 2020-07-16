Enid City Council votes against mask mandate for residents, businesses

ENID, Okla. (Enid News & Eagle) – The City of Enid voted against a mask mandate during a meeting this week.

On Wednesday, the Enid City Council heard from health officials, the public, and medical officials to decide if a mask mandate would be put into place, the Enid News & Eagle reports.

As of Wednesday, 130 cases have been reported in Enid, with two deaths and 89 recoveries.

The state as a whole saw the highest, single-day spike since March, with 1,075 new cases in a 24-hour period.

Cities like Stillwater, Norman and Tulsa have implemented mask mandates for residents and businesses.

At the end of the meeting, the Enid City Council voted 6-2 against the mask mandate for residents and businesses.

