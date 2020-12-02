Enid city leaders pass mask mandate

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, city officials in one community are reversing their stance on masks.

In the past several months, the Enid City Commissioners have voted against a mask mandate for residents in that community.

As health care providers continue to stress the importance of taking precautions, city leaders decided to revisit the issue.

On Monday night, the Enid City Commissioners held a meeting to discuss implementing a mask mandate in the city.

The meeting lasted more than four hours but the mask mandate was overwhelmingly approved in a 6-1 vote.

The mandate goes into effect Wednesday and will remain in place until Feb. 28, 2021.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Enid has seen 3,652 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths related to the virus since March.

