Enid city leaders to consider mask mandate

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, city officials in one community are revisiting the issue of masks.

So far, the Enid City Commissioners have refused to pass a mask mandate for residents in that community.

Now, officials say a mask mandate will be considered once again by the Enid mayor and Board of Commissioners during a meeting on Dec. 1.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Enid has seen 3,549 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths related to the virus since March.

LATEST STORIES: