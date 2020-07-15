Enid clerk’s murder remains unsolved 10 years later

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are still searching for answers after an Oklahoma clerk was shot to death during an armed robbery 10 years ago.

On July 14, 2010, a customer to the Main Street Mini Mart in Enid called police after finding a clerk unresponsive.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the clerk, Danial Johnson, was dead.

Investigators learned Johnson had been shot to death during an armed robbery.

Danial Johnson

Detective Robin Bench spent years pouring through evidence.

He and countless others in the department tried to identify someone in an orange jacket, spotted on surveillance cameras moments after the murder.

Man suspected of murdering Enid clerk

“Oh I think about it every week,” Bench told KFOR in 2016. “They’re still on the loose, yes, they can still be a threat to the community.”

Through their investigation, authorities say they’ve found a number of witnesses who, despite a hefty reward, have remained tight-lipped all these years.

The suspect in the murder was described as a dark-skinned black or Hispanic man, who was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black or blue gloves and carrying a white bag.

Suspect in Enid clerk’s murder

If you have any information, call Enid police.