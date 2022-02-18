ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid are investigating a robbery that led to a convenience store clerk being shot and killed.

“It’s sad,” said Tina Fuentes, a friend of the victim. “The people at the store, they’re all friends and family, and they lost a family member to them.”

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, dispatchers with the Enid Police Department received a 911 call about a possible shooting at the Maine Street Mini Mart.

“Someone was just shot at the gas station,” said the caller. “We were just filling up on gas when we heard them shoot the gun.”

The witness reported that she saw three men enter the store before hearing gunshots and fleeing the area.

Maine Mini Mart

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the store clerk suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say the store also appeared to have been robbed

Sadly, authorities say the store clerk died from his injuries. He was identified as 34-year-old Kristopher Osburn.

“[He was a] sweet person, never mean to nobody,” said Fuentes. “He walked back and forth to work every day. It didn’t matter if it was in the rain, the snow, what it was. He did his job. He loved his family.”

Police are still trying to track down the three men involved in the incident.

“Time is of the essence in these type of investigations,” said Cass Rains with the Enid Police Department. “Unbeknownst to you, a certain piece of information could be critical to our investigation.”

If you have any information on the case, call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.