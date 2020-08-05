Enid council votes against COVID-19 alert system guidelines, precautions

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – For the second time in two months, city leaders in Enid have decided against an ordinance that would have required residents to wear face masks in certain situations.

Last month, the Enid City Council voted against a mask mandate for residents and businesses.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the council discussed a proposal based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Alert System.

Officials say the system is used to help communities and school districts make decisions on public health and safety by breaking down the COVID-19 case numbers by county.

The council discussed a proposal that would have issued certain precautions, like a mask mandate, if Garfield County reached a certain point on the color-coded system.

Currently, Garfield County is in the moderate-risk category.

Ultimately, the council voted against the proposal in a 4-3 vote, according to the Enid News & Eagle.

