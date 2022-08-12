END, Okla. (KFOR) – On Aug. 6, two Enid dispensary employees stared down a pistol barrel as the gunman demanded marijuana products and cash.

General Manager of Grand Avenue Haze Dispensary, Dickie Hell said it was Saturday evening when he got a phone call saying they had just been robbed.

The store’s surveillance video showed a hooded man tossing a Tulane bag to one of the employees. He demanded the bag be filled with product and waved a gun around while doing so.

Within a minute though, the gunman had run off with the bag.

Hell said the two employees who were at the dispensary activated the alarm, alerting police officers to an the incident. He added within 45 seconds, officers were on scene.

“Our officers responded about 11:36 p.m. to an alarm call at Grand Avenue Haze Dispensary. Officers arrived and spoke with two of the employees who were outside, both of which said that the store had just been robbed at gunpoint,” said Cass Rains with the Enid Police Department.

Hell told KFOR thousands of dollars worth of cannabis was stolen along with extra cash the store had on hand.

Although the dispensary lost quite a bit, Hell said business hasn’t slowed down.

“Since the robbery, we’ve still seen the same amount of patients every day. I mean, they come in and they’re giving us hugs and, you know, we’re glad that that they appreciate us as much as we appreciate them for sure, it hasn’t really upset the business, but definitely sent more concern around town,” added Hell.

The surveillance video doesn’t show the gunman’s face, but Hell said they have some suspicions as to who it could be.

To ensure it doesn’t happen again, the dispensary’s doors will be locked at night and they will only be serving customers through their drive thru. Hell also said there will be more security around the building and he’s noticed more police officers are driving down the street more frequently.

Hell told KFOR no one was injured during this incident, but everyone is still shaken up.

Rains said they have since put the word out they’re looking for a “light-skinned” male with a “high-pitched voice.”

“We’ve received numerous tips, and I’ve tracked down most leads we’ve been given. However, we have yet to fully identify whoever was responsible for the robbery,” added Rains.

Rains said the amount of money stolen is undisclosed, but because the thief had a gun, the crime is considered a felony.

This robbery is the first Grand Avenue Haze Dispensary has experienced.

“We’ve had a few burglaries and some of the dispensaries are needed over the past few years since they’ve been around. However, a robbery where a firearm is involved or any other weapon is fairly uncommon for us now,” said Rains.

Rains added his department is following up with every suspect tip they receive.

If you have any information regarding this crime or the suspect, you’re urged to call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000. You can also text a tip to 847411 with the keyword EPDTIP.