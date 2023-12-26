ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Fire Department says, after battling a huge fire on Tuesday, sadly a family has not only lost a part of their home, but precious irreplaceable belongings.
Enid Fire officials confirm, no one was injured.
According to the Enid Fire Department, the call came in as a fully involved structure. Enid crews responded with multiple rural departments and were able to quickly set up a water shuttle to haul water in to fight the fire since there were no hydrants in this neighborhood northwest of town.
Fire officials praise it’s crew because of a quick response and great teamwork, they were able to protect the house and other surroundings.